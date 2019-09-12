Oh Wow: Bodypainter Trasforms Herself Into A Scary Jack-In-The-Box

September 12, 2019

This is a timelapse video of Serbian bodypainter Mirjana Kika Milosevic transforming herself into a scary clown-faced jack-in-the-box. Obviously, the illusion only works with a very dark background. Me? My background is the absolute darkest, and full of unspeakable horrors. "Please, not with the undead warlock shit again." DAMMIT, IT'S WHO I AM.

Keep going for the video, but be sure to check out Kika's Youtube channel for a ton of other bodypainted characters and illusions if you're into this.

Thanks to Brielle, who agrees do Slinky Dog next!

BMX Biker Hits Fence During Jump, Rolls Away Beautifully

Previous Story

3 Dudes On Moped Attempt Truck Heist On Highway With Video Game Sound Effects Added

Next Story
Read More: body art, bodypainting, clowns, frightening, illusion, it, it's all an illusion, jack-in-the-box, painting, please don't eat me in my sleep, sure why not, things that look like other things, those teeth though, toys, video, yikes
Previous Post
Next Post