Oh Wow: Bodypainter Trasforms Herself Into A Scary Jack-In-The-Box

This is a timelapse video of Serbian bodypainter Mirjana Kika Milosevic transforming herself into a scary clown-faced jack-in-the-box. Obviously, the illusion only works with a very dark background. Me? My background is the absolute darkest, and full of unspeakable horrors. "Please, not with the undead warlock shit again." DAMMIT, IT'S WHO I AM.

Keep going for the video, but be sure to check out Kika's Youtube channel for a ton of other bodypainted characters and illusions if you're into this.

Thanks to Brielle, who agrees do Slinky Dog next!