Oh Wow: An Impressive 526-Drone Light Show In China

September 5, 2019

This is a video of a very impressive drone light show from Guiyang (the capital city of southwest China's Guizhou province) during this year's China International Big Data Industry Expo. The nighttime show featured 526 drones forming a variety of impressive 2-D and 3-D animations. And, like a friend getting kicked out of a bar on a night I didn't go out, I wish I could have been there to see it. Sadly I don't get to do much traveling anymore though on account of my knees. "What's the matter with your knees?" They're attached to the rest of me, which is terrified of traveling.

Keep going for the video while I daydream I'm a firework.

Thanks to Luc, who informed me he's going to start an entertainment company that puts combination firework/drone/laser shows. I want in.

Finally, A Giant Ten Person Inflatable Twister Game

Previous Story

We've Gone Too Far: A Sexy Bob Ross 'Happy Tree Painter' Halloween Costume

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    Meanwhile in US: "ZOMG I saw strange lights in night sky. Must be aliens!"

  • Bertw192
  • WhatsupDoc

    Why hasn't Disney World or Disney Land jump on this yet???

  • GeneralDisorder

    Probably FAA regulations.

  • Soen

    Perfectly legit under FAA rules. Just the cost is kinda prohibitive; That's probably something like almost $500k in terms of hardware alone, and then you have to hire some poor schmuck to plug in all 526 of them every day to recharge them. And then there could be a huge cost if a drone fails and hits another one; and they can't be used above 20mph winds. Practical for short term displays, not practical for every-day.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: a feast for the senses, animation, choreography, cool, drones, eye candy, heck yeah i'm a sucker for a good light show, impressive, light show, lights, neato, nighttime is the right time, the future, video
Previous Post
Next Post