Oh Wow: An Impressive 526-Drone Light Show In China

This is a video of a very impressive drone light show from Guiyang (the capital city of southwest China's Guizhou province) during this year's China International Big Data Industry Expo. The nighttime show featured 526 drones forming a variety of impressive 2-D and 3-D animations. And, like a friend getting kicked out of a bar on a night I didn't go out, I wish I could have been there to see it. Sadly I don't get to do much traveling anymore though on account of my knees. "What's the matter with your knees?" They're attached to the rest of me, which is terrified of traveling.

Keep going for the video while I daydream I'm a firework.

Thanks to Luc, who informed me he's going to start an entertainment company that puts combination firework/drone/laser shows. I want in.