We've Gone Too Far: A Sexy Bob Ross 'Happy Tree Painter' Halloween Costume

Because nothing is sacred and sexy Halloween costumes know no limits, this is the 'Happy Tree Painter' costume available from Yandy ($70). It makes you look like a "sexy" Bob Ross. I mean, not that Bob wasn't already sexy because I'll be the first to admit when I watched The Joy Of Painting I got zero painting done. *shivers* Positive attitudes just do something to me. The whole opposites attract thing, you know?

Art is a joy and you can't make any mistakes! Create a landscape masterpiece while wearing this Happy Tree Painter costume featuring a stretch shirt romper with a scoop neck, paint stains, button detail, and a snap crotch opening, stretch denim booty shorts with an adjustable belt, a plush squirrel, a paint pallet clutch, and an afro wig. (Paint brush not included.)

Ahahahaha, they give you a paint pallet clutch and plush squirrel but you have to provide your own paintbrush. That's fine though because I needed to run to the art supply store for another large canvas anyways. I plan on painting a tasteful nude this weekend. "Who would ever pose for you?" *makes eye contact in full-length mirror*

Keep going for a shot of the back, but WARNING: way more cheek than I ever remember Bob showing.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees Bob's bell bottoms left just the right amount to the imagination already.