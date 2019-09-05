We've Gone Too Far: A Sexy Bob Ross 'Happy Tree Painter' Halloween Costume

September 5, 2019

bob-ross-halloween-costume-1.jpg

Because nothing is sacred and sexy Halloween costumes know no limits, this is the 'Happy Tree Painter' costume available from Yandy ($70). It makes you look like a "sexy" Bob Ross. I mean, not that Bob wasn't already sexy because I'll be the first to admit when I watched The Joy Of Painting I got zero painting done. *shivers* Positive attitudes just do something to me. The whole opposites attract thing, you know?

Art is a joy and you can't make any mistakes! Create a landscape masterpiece while wearing this Happy Tree Painter costume featuring a stretch shirt romper with a scoop neck, paint stains, button detail, and a snap crotch opening, stretch denim booty shorts with an adjustable belt, a plush squirrel, a paint pallet clutch, and an afro wig. (Paint brush not included.)

Ahahahaha, they give you a paint pallet clutch and plush squirrel but you have to provide your own paintbrush. That's fine though because I needed to run to the art supply store for another large canvas anyways. I plan on painting a tasteful nude this weekend. "Who would ever pose for you?" *makes eye contact in full-length mirror*

Keep going for a shot of the back, but WARNING: way more cheek than I ever remember Bob showing.

bob-ross-halloween-costume-2.jpg

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees Bob's bell bottoms left just the right amount to the imagination already.

Oh Wow: An Impressive 526-Drone Light Show In China

Previous Story

But Why?: An Interactive Digital Foosball Table

Next Story
  • Munihausen

    To the person who says including that second photo was gratuitous, I saw gtfo.

  • Douchy McDouche

    She can beat my brush any time.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This is one of those costumes that requires explanation and even when you explain it people are gonna look at you like you're retarded.

  • Ollie Williams

    And for the majority, and those who typically still wear costumes will have no idea who this is, even by name.

  • Closet Nerd

    I'd paint that happy little bush white...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bob ross, celebrities, costumes, halloween, happy little trees, interesting, is nothing sacred?!, my my, oh wow, painting, real products that exist, trick or treat!, well -- i've seen it all now, wow wow wow
Previous Post
Next Post