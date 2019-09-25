Oh Boy: Boston Dynamics Atlas Robot Performs An Agile Gymnastics Routine

September 25, 2019

This is a recent video of Boston Dynamics' Atlas humanoid robot practicing for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo with a short gymnastics routine that includes several rolls, some kicks, a somersault, and a 360-degree jump spin. As much as I hate to admit it, that was not a bad performance. Plus if it doesn't win the gold I'm sure it'll just take it in an act of violence. "I'll be taking the silver and bronze too," I imagine it saying in its evil robot voice as it kicks the podium out from under the rightful winners before returning to Skynet headquarters and casting the stolen medals into a shiny new penis.

Keep going for the full routine with a little slow-mo action of the jump-spin.

Thanks to DeathUntoRobots, who was a pleasant reminder some people still take the imminent robot apocalypse seriously.

