Nailed It: Grandma Helps Create Pixar Intro

This is a very short video of somebody's fun-loving grandma helping recreate the Pixar intro for what I can only assume is a low-budget gender-swapped remake of Up by, uh, riding her motorized wheelchair over all the letters and into a wall? That's not really how I remember it. Regardless, I think we can all agree this grandma definitely looks like she knows some sick secret family recipes, and I want them all.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who informed me he's pretty sure she was supposed to do a wheelie on the I.