Mystery Solved: Man Watches Security Cam Footage To Figure Out What Dented His Car Roof

This is some security cam footage from Mohali, Punjab, India that a car owner watched to determine just what the hell dented his car roof during a trip to his hometown. SPOILER LIKE YOU DIDN'T ALREADY SEE THE GIF: it was a monkey, presumably after being shot out of a cannon. In his own words:

"I went to my hometown on the weekend with my other car. When I came back and I was shocked to see a big dent in my roof. The dent was so big It looked like someone had jumped all over my car. I started investigating the CCTV cameras and was even more shocked that from nowhere, a heavy weight monkey came to my house and jumped from the balcony over the car. The impact was such that he damaged half of my car roof."

Man, he hit it so hard the blinker light came on for a second. So is this covered by insurance? And if so, do you think I could claim a monkey dented my car? "I say go for it." Awesome, you think I could also say it started the house fire? "I did see a cartoon of a monkey smoking a cigar once." Heck yeah, in my story he's a sloppy drunk too.



Keep going for the whole video.

