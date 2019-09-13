My Rumpus Room Demands It: This Pixelated Knitted Skull Chair

This is the Skull Chair created and sold by Etsy shop ChicsinDesign. It's made of a knitted exterior with a pixelated skull design on top of a metal frame with water filled base and exercise ball and bean filled upper. It has a hinged jaw that can be opened for seating, and closed when not in use. It costs $449.

Granted it's not the cheapest skull chair I've seen, but it's also not the most expensive, and there's something to be said for that. "That it's still way out of your prince range." ECONOMIC FACT.

Keep going for several more product shots, including the skull in non-seated decorative mode.

Thanks to Chauntey M, who agrees every product should come in a skull design.