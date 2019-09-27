Manga Cosplayer Almost Looks Like Cel-Shaded Computer Graphic

September 27, 2019

This is a short video of professional cosplayer Leon Chiro doing his best Joseph Joestar from the manga series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. He really nails it, from the walk to the sunglasses toss, he really looks like a cartoon character. Or a cel-shaded one straight out of Borderlands. I'm playing Borderlands 3 now. But only on no-gore mode, and only for an hour a day, and only if I finish all my homework and do all my chores. My girlfriend was explicit about that.

Keep going for the video, but the gif is really it.

That's actually pretty good.

Thanks to JS, who agrees a sunglasses tossing habit can get expensive quickly.

