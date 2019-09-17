Man Provides A 360-Degree Tour Of Burning Man Art Exhibits Atop His Onewheel Board

This is a video from photographer Shalaco, who climbed atop his trusty Onewheel board and traveled over 200 miles around Burning Man 2019 to provide 360-degree tours of some of the large art exhibits on display. Man, there was some wacky shit out there, wasn't there? Unfortunately I didn't see any giant Dune sandworms, which was a real missed opportunity if you ask me. Not to brag or anything, but I basically always come up with the best ideas ever, which is why I'm so poor and unemployable and have very few to no friends. "Everyone is intimidated by your greatness." *flexing* "Lucky me, looks like I must have won free admittance to the gun show." Haha, no...that'll still be $10.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Nicole E, who informed me she goes to Burning Man every year, but didn't invite me to 2020's, leading me to believe she was just trying to make me jealous, which worked.