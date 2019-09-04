Man Paragliding For First Time Films The Entirety Of His Six-Minute Panic Attack

This is a subtitled video from Manali, India of a man paragliding for the first time and immediately regretting his decision, then continuing to for the next six minutes until he lands. I'm honestly surprised he never dropped his selfie stick. The way he just constantly freaks out and panics, my God -- it reminds me of myself any day of the year.

Keep going for the video, which includes plenty of dude not raising his legs when he's instructed to and then lying about it.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees sometimes you just need to let yourself go. "Oh I'm sure he went alright." LOL.