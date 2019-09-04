Man Paragliding For First Time Films The Entirety Of His Six-Minute Panic Attack

September 4, 2019

This is a subtitled video from Manali, India of a man paragliding for the first time and immediately regretting his decision, then continuing to for the next six minutes until he lands. I'm honestly surprised he never dropped his selfie stick. The way he just constantly freaks out and panics, my God -- it reminds me of myself any day of the year.

Keep going for the video, which includes plenty of dude not raising his legs when he's instructed to and then lying about it.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees sometimes you just need to let yourself go. "Oh I'm sure he went alright." LOL.

  • Douchy McDouche

    To be fair, if I went paragliding in a third-world country this is probably how I would react as well but for different reasons.

  • Bling Nye

    When you call on not just your parents but your grandparents, you know you're screwed.

  • Munihausen

    Hah, poor guy.

