Man Makes Wu-Tang 'W' Pizza Cutter From Saw Blade

Because Wu-Tang is for the children, and children love pizza, this is a video of Youtuber Graz Makes fabricating a Wu-Tang 'W' symbol (designed by Wu-Tang DJ and producer Mathematics) pizza cutter out of an old table saw blade. It basically involves cutting out a rough Wu-tang W with a metal bandsaw, then fine-tuning that shape and sharpening and polishing it (in the video he sharpens it enough to shave his arm hair off). Pretty simple provided you have all the necessary tools and know how to use them without losing any fingers. You should *slipping on cool guy shades* probably also-- "Protect ya neck." I hate you, that was mine. FUN FACT: The original Wu-Tang logo was actually going to be an arm holding a severed head in reference to protect ya neck, but after Mathematics drew it up they decided it might be a bit much and went with the stylized W instead. What can I say, I know a lot of stuff. "You probably just read it on Wikipedia." No, I just watched a Youtube video, ding-a-ling.

Thanks to Jeremy K, who agrees that, while tempting, wearing this on a chain is probably the opposite of protecting ya neck.