Man Builds Levitating, Self-Solving Rubik's Cube

This is a video of Youtuber Human Controller (let me press your buttons!) demonstrating the levitating, self-solving Rubik's Cube he built (previously: the non-levitating self-solving Rubik's Cube he built last year, which sort of dances around on the table as it solves itself). Pretty cool. I wish I could levitate. I mean why don't we have hoverboards and hovercars yet? "Physics." STUPID LAWS. Newton never should have come up with those things.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Mark OTV, who agrees it should turn off its anti-gravity generator and sit down once it's solved itself.