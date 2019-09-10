Luna Lee Covers Jimi Hendrix's Classic 'Voodoo Child' On Traditional Korean Gayageum

This is a video of everyone's favorite gayageum player Luna Lee (previously) covering Jimi Hendrix's 1969 classic 'Voodoo Child (Slight Return)'. The sound of the instrument really does mesh well with the song and, not unlike an espresso IV, I felt like it was a great way to start the day. Now let's get out there make today a great one! "That's very unlike you, GW." I'm turning over a new leaf. "That's poison ivy." Well thank God I wash my hands after going to the bathroom. "But do you wash your hands before going to the bathroom?" My penis!

Keep going for the video, as well as the original song for reference.

Thanks to Allysa, for reminding me I need to resubscribe to Luna's channel with my new Youtube account since my old one got banned.