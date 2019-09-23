LOL: Dude Naruto Runs Behind Reporter At Site Of Area 51 Raid

This is a video news report from ABC 13 Action News Las Vegas of a reporter at the site of the 'Storm Area 51' festival when a potential raider speeds behind him Naruto run style. Admittedly, not a bad choice to lead the raid. So, uh, did anybody see any aliens? Because I've got the feeling that of all the crazy stuff people probably saw during this dumpster fire, aliens weren't one of them. That's a shame.

Keep going for the whole report, with the Naruto run at the very end around 1:05.