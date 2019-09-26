Limited Edition Igloo Cooler That Looks Like The Scooby Doo Mystery Machine

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the franchise and to make some easy money, this is the $50 limited edition Mystery Machine cooler available from Igloo. It has a 16-quart (30 can) capacity for all your Scooby snacks and cold ones, and is the perfect cooler to bring along to the haunted mansion on Spooky Island or whatever. *pulls off rubber mask to reveal exact same face underneath* Haha, it was me -- I stole all your beer! And I would have gotten away with it to if it weren't for not caring and getting too hot in that mask. *cracking beer* To Old Man Jenkins.

Keep going for shots from all around.

Thanks to Allyson S, who informed me she's holding out for a Ninja Turtles Party Wagon cooler. Somebody, please get on that.