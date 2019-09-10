Let's Go: The First Bob Ross Art Exhibit On The East Coast

The first time an exhibit of Bob Ross works have been on display on the east coast is now open (it opened today, September 10th, and runs to October 15th) at the Franklin Park Performing and Visual Arts Center in Purcellville, Virginia. "Happy Accidents: An Exhibit of Original Bob Ross Paintings" features 24 of the artist's landscapes and, as much as I hate to do it, we're gonna have to Thomas Crown Affair a few (the remake with Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo, not the original with Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway). FUN FACT: Did you know Bob actually painted three versions of most of the paintings featured on The Joy Of Painting? Let me copy/paste you some learning from Wikipedia:

Ross painted three versions of almost every painting featured on his show. The first was painted prior to taping, and sat on an easel, off-camera, during filming, where Ross used it as a reference to create the second copy--the one viewers actually watched him paint. After filming the episode, Ross painted a more detailed version for inclusion in his instructional books. The different versions were marked as follows on the side or back of the canvas: "Kowalski" for the initial version, "tv" for the version painted during the tv show, and "book" for the book version.

Pretty wild, right? "Just like Mr. Toad's Ride." I thought so. Unfortunately, I've got some bad news: all the tickets to the exhibit are already sold out. "We'll have to sneak in at night." Exactly what I was thinking! So...repel in from the ceiling Mission Impossible style? "Dress as custodians." I mean it's your call, but I feel like we're gonna look pretty ridiculous repelling with mop buckets and trash cans.

Thanks to my dad, who agrees if your trees aren't happy, what's the purpose of even painting?