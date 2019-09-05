LEGO Releasing An Almost 4-Foot 4,784 Piece Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer (For $700)

September 5, 2019

lego-star-destroyer-1.jpg

This is the $700 Ultimate Collector Series Imperial Star Destroyer LEGO set (#75252) being released October 1st (or September 16th for LEGO VIP members). The set contains 4,784 pieces ("about 36% fewer parts than the UCS Millennium Falcon") including a whopping two minifigs, and measures 43" long, 26" wide, and 17″ high. That is a hefty mama-jama. Could you imagine trying to pass one of those like a kidney stone? I think I speak for all of us when I say not even for twenty dollars!

Keep going for a bunch more shots and a video discussing the model while I speculate if it's worth the $0.15 a piece.

lego-star-destroyer-2.jpg

lego-star-destroyer-4.jpg

lego-star-destroyer-5.jpg

lego-star-destroyer-6.jpg

lego-star-destroyer-7.jpg

lego-star-destroyer-8.jpg

lego-star-destroyer-10.jpg

lego-star-destroyer-9.jpg

Thanks to hairless, Rick and Marcus O, who agrees it's actually easy to destroy a star if you know what it's most self conscious about.

But Why?: An Interactive Digital Foosball Table

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: added to christmas list, building things, collectibles, expensive, huge, large, lego, nice, pew pew pew, plastic, space ships, star destroyer, star wars, wait i just finished but why do i still have 400 pieces left over did i do it wrong?, would build
Previous Post