LEGO Releasing An Almost 4-Foot 4,784 Piece Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer (For $700)

This is the $700 Ultimate Collector Series Imperial Star Destroyer LEGO set (#75252) being released October 1st (or September 16th for LEGO VIP members). The set contains 4,784 pieces ("about 36% fewer parts than the UCS Millennium Falcon") including a whopping two minifigs, and measures 43" long, 26" wide, and 17″ high. That is a hefty mama-jama. Could you imagine trying to pass one of those like a kidney stone? I think I speak for all of us when I say not even for twenty dollars!

Keep going for a bunch more shots and a video discussing the model while I speculate if it's worth the $0.15 a piece.

Thanks to hairless, Rick and Marcus O, who agrees it's actually easy to destroy a star if you know what it's most self conscious about.