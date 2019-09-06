It's All In The Reflexes: Man Catches Stranger's Dropped Phone On Roller Coaster

This is a video from the 80 MPH Shambhala roller coaster at PortAventura Park in Catalonia, Spain of a guy catching another rider's phone after that person accidentally dropped it during the ride. Now that's impressive. Maybe not as impressive as somebody just taking the phone straight to their face, but still impressive.

Keep going for the full video, complete with celebration.

Thanks to my friend Jackie, who agrees somebody deserves a free funnel cake. It's you, Jackie, congratulations! And to Zootghost, who never doesn't win a big prize at the midway games.