It Came Outta Nowhere!: Dashcam Footage Of Driver Clipping A Couch On Highway At 70MPH

This is a short dashcam video of a motorist traveling around 70MPH on I-75 near Detroit and clipping a sofa that appears out of nowhere. Thankfully, the driver is fine, the car only suffered some slight wheel well bowing, and the couch was removed from the roadway. Still, somebody really needs to take a course in decorating. I mean if you put the couch there, where are you gonna put the TV? And I don't even wanna think about the trek to the fridge for another cold one.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if this sofa's owner also has a fire pit in their bathroom and toilet in the kitchen.



