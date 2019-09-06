I'm Freeeeee!: Woman Unknowingly Sets Phone Down On Stair Wall Decline

This is a short video of a tourist blindly setting her phone down on a declining stair wall and unknowingly setting it off on the adventure of its lifetime. Did it survive? No clue, but it looks like it landed in the grass so I would say PROBABLY. Still, I bet next time she'll think twice before setting her phone down without looking. What a newb. "Says the guy who left for work this morning with his phone on top of his car." Man, I really wish the Find My Phone app was a little more accurate -- does it look like it's in this sewer to you? "You should call the Ninja Turtles and ask." Smart thinking! *instinctively reaches in pocket* You're a real jerk, you know that?

Keep going for the video in higher resolution.

Thanks to JD, who agrees if you love something, let it go, if it makes a run for it as fast as it can what were you doing to that poor phone?!