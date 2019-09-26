I Was Going To Eat Those: Making A Ramen Noodles In Resin Electric Guitar

This is a video of "Russian luthier Artem Mayer of Copper Guitars in Moscow" creating an electric guitar out of 36 packs of ramen noodles and five liters of resin. Would I even hesitate to smash it to bits and eat it in the event of the apocalypse? "You wouldn't even wait for an apocalypse." I'M HUNGRY.

Keep going for the video, as well as an abridged Instagram version and some pics while I contact Artem to see if he'll send me all the spice packets he foolishly didn't use.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me he wants a resin guitar with hair and fingernail clippings inside. Wow, you're sick and you need help.