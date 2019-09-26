I Was Going To Eat Those: Making A Ramen Noodles In Resin Electric Guitar

September 26, 2019

ramen-noodle-guitar.jpg

This is a video of "Russian luthier Artem Mayer of Copper Guitars in Moscow" creating an electric guitar out of 36 packs of ramen noodles and five liters of resin. Would I even hesitate to smash it to bits and eat it in the event of the apocalypse? "You wouldn't even wait for an apocalypse." I'M HUNGRY.

Keep going for the video, as well as an abridged Instagram version and some pics while I contact Artem to see if he'll send me all the spice packets he foolishly didn't use.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me he wants a resin guitar with hair and fingernail clippings inside. Wow, you're sick and you need help.

Doing Battle: Jumping Spider And Wasp Fight Over A Snack

Previous Story

Cool: Ran's Dragon, A Flexible Flying Strip Powered By Drone Propellers

Next Story
Read More: dare to dream, electric guitar, food, guitar, instruments, making things, making things out of other things, oh man college me would have cried seeing that many ramen noodle packets going uneaten, ramen, resin, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, video
Previous Post
Next Post