I Needed That: The Alex Trebek Positive Affirmation Soundboard

This is the web-based Trebek Affirmation Soundboard created by Rex Sorgatz. You just click a button on the board and Alex lets you know what a great job you're doing. Now somebody just needs to make Mister Rogers and Bob Ross versions and I'll feel like I'm on top of the world even though in reality I know I'm trapped in a deep cave and I'm going to die down here, alone -- and probably from injuries sustained fighting mole people.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees we should all start our day with at least five positive affirmations to get off on the right foot. *steps out of bed onto LEGO minefield* I hate everything.