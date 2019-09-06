Hot Dog!: The After Bath Puff-N-Fluff Dog Jacket Dryer

This is a commercial for the Puff-N-Fluff Dog Dryer invented by Marissa Streng when she was nine years old in third grade. Basically, it's a durable inflatable bag that fits around your dog after a bath that you can attach a hair dryer to so you can blast them dry with a quickness. Alternatively, just let your dog dry itself on your roommate's bed like I always do. "Hey why's my comforter all wet?" You peed the bed again, Derek. I told you, no energy drinks after 8PM your body can't handle it.

Keep going for the commercial.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees no matter what, it's only going to be two days max before your dog smells like the sun or outside again.