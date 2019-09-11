Holy Smokes: Video Of An Air Force Rocket Sled Going 6,599 MPH (Mach 8.6)

This is a short video from the Holloman Air Force Base's High-Speed Test Track of a rocket sled traveling at 6,599MPH (Mach 8.6), which is just over 1.8 miles PER SECOND. Now that's fast. Maybe not as fast as my buddy Matt apparently, but his girlfriend is always complaining about his bedroom performance at parties and it's awkward. I mean at least for other people, I'm into it. I just point and laugh.

Keep going for the video, which is fast, even when watching the 1/4 speed version slowed down an additional quarter on Youtube.

Thanks to Joseph A, who knows what I like, and I like the opportunity to embarrass what few friends I have.