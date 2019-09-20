Holy Smokes: Helicopter Trimming Trees Near Power Lines With A 20-Foot, 10-Blade Saw Of Destruction

This is a video of a helicopter using an air saw to quickly trim some tree limbs growing near power lines. The 830-pound saw, which consists of ten 2-foot blades spinning at 4,000 RPM on an aluminum shaft, trims in minutes what it could take a land-based crew days to complete. Still, it's crazy to watch those blades swinging so close to those power lines. Man, remember when we were kids and used to try to fly our kites into power lines to gain superpowers? "I never did that." And you can't shoot lightning now either, can you?

Keep going for the whole video.

