Heavy Metal: Isle Of Man's 50 Pence Ram Head Coin

This is the Isle Of Man's 'Ram' 50 pence coin. It features a rather metal looking Manx Loaghtan ram on the front, a species native to the Isle of Man that "have dark brown wool and usually four or occasionally six horns." Personally I would have liked to see the coin with a six-horned version, but what are you gonna do? Will I still procure one and make it my new lucky lotto scratcher? "You already did." Now I'm not sure if I got a defective coin or what, but I'm already down $80 without a single win. "Throw another $100 at the problem." I like the way you think. I mean I wanna retire, don't I?

