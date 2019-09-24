Heavy Metal: Isle Of Man's 50 Pence Ram Head Coin

September 24, 2019

ram-head-coin-1.jpg

This is the Isle Of Man's 'Ram' 50 pence coin. It features a rather metal looking Manx Loaghtan ram on the front, a species native to the Isle of Man that "have dark brown wool and usually four or occasionally six horns." Personally I would have liked to see the coin with a six-horned version, but what are you gonna do? Will I still procure one and make it my new lucky lotto scratcher? "You already did." Now I'm not sure if I got a defective coin or what, but I'm already down $80 without a single win. "Throw another $100 at the problem." I like the way you think. I mean I wanna retire, don't I?

Keep going for a couple more shots.

ram-head-coin-2.jpg

ram-head-coin-3.jpg

Thanks again to Charlotte, who agrees the power of the ram will eventually provide.

Oscar Worthy: Man Pretends To Be An Unruly Cat For Veterinary Technician Training Video

Previous Story

So, We've Come To This: The Ol' Hippo Crushing A Colored Jell-O Filled Watermelon Gender Reveal

Next Story
Read More: animals, coin, collecting things, guide my hand oh wise one, imagery, losing it all, lotto scratchers, metal, money, numismatics, ram, sheep, sure why not, that's cool i like that, you've gotta pay to play
Previous Post
Next Post