Happy Little Lessons: Woman Teaching Logarithms In The Style Of Bob Ross

September 19, 2019

teaching-math-bob-ross-style.jpg

This is a video of physics, math, astronomy and nature enthusiast Toby 'Tibees' teaching a lesson about logarithms in the style of Bob Ross. Was it effective? Well, before I watched the video I didn't know anything about logarithms since I've forgotten all about them since high school, but now, well *turning canvas around* now I've painted this beautiful landscape. "Are those penises?" You knew what they were! I really am improving.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless and Stephanie B, who agree everyone learns differently.

