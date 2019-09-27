This is a video of Twitter user Gal Gracen playing what he believes to be "absolutely the worst solo I have ever heard by any instrument." In this case, the sax solo from 'The Jones Girl' by The Five Satins (of 'In The Still Of The Night' fame). Admittedly, it does sound a lot like a monotonous traffic jam. Still, it's way better than I could do, but only because I make music the same way I make love. "With a slide whistle?" What? No. "Ooooh, you meant not at all." I'm terrible at math too, I heard they're related.

Keep going for the video, as well as the full song for reference (solo begins around 0:55 in that one).

this is absolutely the worst solo i have ever heard by any instrument pic.twitter.com/tr9HPaZCYq — Gal Gracen (@galgracen) September 25, 2019

Thanks to Jeff P, who agrees as bad as it is, there are definitely even worse out there.