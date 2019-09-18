Group Of Young Crocodiles Vocalize Like Laser Blasters Upon Seeing Their Caretaker

This is a video of a group of yearling Cuban crocodiles in a bathtub vocalizing like a bunch of laser blasters (the video uploader likens it to a game of Galaga) upon seeing their caretaker Brad Valle at the Dragonwood Conservancy in Florida. Pretty wild, right? I wish I had a crocodile crew to run with. But noooooo, crocodiles don't like me, they just try to bite my arms and legs off whenever I'm hanging out in the swamp. "What are you doing hanging out in a swamp in the first place?" What the hell do you think? "Visiting the voodoo priestess?" Hexes don't cast themselves.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if these crocs, when full grown, will always come running up to people because they think they're Brad.

Thanks to Alan, who agrees if you do what you love, you never work a day in your life, just hang out with crocodiles all the time.