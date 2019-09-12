Good Boy!: Dog Helps Owner Make A Sandwich

This is a video of a very good boy (and quite possibly the very best boy) helping his owner make a sandwich by opening the fridge and repeatedly making trips back and forth to bring him ham, cheese, mustard, ketchup, and a beer. Plus a BONUS BEER. It's like the dog knows what his owner needs more than he does. Man, if I taught my dogs how to open the fridge I guarantee I'd come home from work every day to two fat-ass dogs trapped in the fridge, shivering. Which is ironic because they say you are what you eat and all the hot dogs are gone.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cliff S, who agrees they need to start teaching this at my doggy daycare.