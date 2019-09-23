Frog Tries To Eat Giant Beetle, Regrets Decision, Backhands Off Embankment

This is a short video of a possible prince who sees a beetle meandering towards it and decides, 'Cool, easy meal,' and tries to eat it. At that point I'm not sure if it realized it was too large or hard-bodied *flexes*, or if it just tasted like ass and backpedals, spitting the beetle out and backhanding it off its embankment. The circle of life, am I right? "What about it?" Sometimes it's broken? I don't know, what I do know is these seltzer waters my roommate bought taste funny, but I can't stop drinking them. "Are they White Claw?" How did you know?! "They're alcoholic." But I've already had four! "Sooo..." So I should probably buttchug the last two for max effect.

Keep going for the full video with a much smoother frame rate.

