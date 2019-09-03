Finally, Some Pizza Flavored Candy Canes

September 3, 2019

pizza-flavored-candy-canes.jpg

These are the pizza flavored candy canes just released by Archie McPhee. Six bucks will score you a box of six canes. Some more info while I sensually suck-sharpen a regular candy cane then try to break off the end in my coworker Greg's leg:

Delizioso! If you want pizza flavor, these candy canes deliver! (In 30 minutes or less.) A sure sign of the quality of these canes is the personified pizza slice on the package. Who wouldn't trust that face? This set of six candy canes is like a little slice of Italian-spiced heaven, allegedly cooked in a candy-fired oven by Sicilian elves.

But do they actually taste like pizza? Because pizza is a pretty complex taste. Like do they really capture the nuance of bubbling cheese intermingling with the sauce? Because my guess is no. "Rats." On a pizza?! Master Splinter would kill us. We'll have to eat them in secret.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees soon all foods will be available in candy cane form, marking the pinnacle of human achievement.

  • jimmycleaver

    I get the hunch they're going to taste more like these: https://i.ebayimg.com/image...

  • tim

    Pizza is more texture than taste. That's hard to capture in candy.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I'm imagining these as vomit flavored.

  • MustacheHam

    That must be rather interesting flavor. At least the mascot is less creepier than the one for the ham flavored candy-canes.

  • Deksam

    Oh sweet!... Well, not sweet at all really.

