Finally, A Giant Ten Person Inflatable Twister Game

September 5, 2019

giant-inflatable-not-twister.jpg

This is the $2,000 'Inflatable Outdoor Color Dot Game' available from Hammacher Shlemmer. It is NOT Twister, it is the Inflatable Outdoor Color Dot Game. Haha, licensing shmlicensing. Product details:

Based on the popular game that originated in the 1960s, and built by a company that only manufactures products for the amusement industry, the inflatable 18 oz., double-stitched vinyl 15' x 15' playing mat is comprised of 64 colored dots arranged in eight rows of eight dots each. An included 24" diameter, 3'-high wheel spun at the beginning of each turn indicates which hand or foot players are to use and what color dot to touch. Contortions and human pretzel poses aside, no other part of the body may touch the playing surface; the last player to remain "standing" wins. A 1-hp air blower that keeps the playing surface inflated plugs into AC. Supports up to 1,500 lbs.

Gosh, I can still remember the first time I ever played erotic Twister. It was in college. In a dorm, freshman year. In a bed in my dreams. I swear I woke up with the kind of boner that could make you miss an Intro To Computer Science exam, which I did.

Thanks to Lyndsey P, who agrees it only has to be an outdoor color dot game if you don't have a rumpus room big enough.

  • Jeremy Tilton

    This could be a pretty interesting game floating on water

  • digidude

    Those people are doing it wrong. Way, way wrong.

  • sizzlepants

    I guess calling it "My First Orgy" would have been too hard to market.

