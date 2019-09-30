Finally, A Dreamy Nicolas Cage With Rainbow Pillow

This is the $19 double sided (read: double rainbow, what does it all mean?) 20" x 30" Nicolas Cage with rainbow zippered pillow case cover available from DoubleUSA on Amazon. It does not come stuffed, so you're going to have to stuff it yourself -- I suggest spaghetti and Alfredo sauce. Man, just look at those eyes. This is the definitely the sort of pillow you could use to perfect your kissing technique.

PROTIP: less teeth and gums, and stop humming.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees this is perfect for a white elephant gift exchange and not much else.