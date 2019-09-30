Finally, A Dreamy Nicolas Cage With Rainbow Pillow

September 30, 2019

nicolas-cage-rainbow-pillow.jpg

This is the $19 double sided (read: double rainbow, what does it all mean?) 20" x 30" Nicolas Cage with rainbow zippered pillow case cover available from DoubleUSA on Amazon. It does not come stuffed, so you're going to have to stuff it yourself -- I suggest spaghetti and Alfredo sauce. Man, just look at those eyes. This is the definitely the sort of pillow you could use to perfect your kissing technique.
PROTIP: less teeth and gums, and stop humming.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees this is perfect for a white elephant gift exchange and not much else.

Cool As A Cucumber: Bar Patron Casually Smokes And Drinks As Armed Man Robs Bar

Previous Story

It Came Outta Nowhere!: Dashcam Footage Of Driver Clipping A Couch On Highway At 70MPH

Next Story
Read More: celebrities, decorating, dirty santa, dreamy, interior design, nicolas cage, oh i'm gonna taste the rainbow alright don't you worry, oh wow, pillow, rainbows, real products that exist, sure why not, taste the rainbow, what a time to be alive, what does it all mean, white elephant
Previous Post
Next Post