Finally, A Decent USB Powered Kirby Desk Fan

September 10, 2019

kirby-desk-fan-1.jpg

This is the Kirby Desk Fan available for import from NCSX ($40, although I saw them going for $33 - $40 on eBay if you're really interested). The 6-inch fan looks like everybody's favorite living vacuum and is powered via USB. That's cool, but $40? It looks like something that should more in the $15 - $20 range. Don't get me wrong, I still bought one, but only because my roommate left his wallet on the sofa after coming home drunk last night. "What is wrong with you?" I wouldn't even know where to begin. "Start at the beginning." So I was born with a devil's smile and the penis of ten mortals...

Keep going for one more shot.

kirby-desk-fan-2.jpg

Thanks again to hairless, who tried to tell me he could beat me at Super Smash Bros. playing as Kirby, which I plan on making him prove over a wager of cold ones.

