Finally, A Decent NES Themed Hoodie

September 9, 2019

nes-hoodie-1.jpg

This is the officially licensed Nintendo Entertainment System themed hoodie available from Merchoid. It costs $55 and makes you look like everybody's favorite 1980's video game console. Personally, I couldn't help myself from buying one with the hopes that-- "Somebody will blow on a cartridge and slide it tenderly betwee--" You get the picture.

Keep going for a couple more shots of this fall's must-have fashion.

nes-hoodie-2.jpg

nes-hoodie-3.jpg

nes-hoodie-4.jpg

Thanks to DT, who agrees no, this does not qualify as a Halloween costume. Stop being lazy.

