Finally, A Decent Flaming Cheeseburger

This is a short video of a cheeseburger served flambé style at a bar in Downey, California. Some more info from the man who ate it while I set the stale mini donuts I left on my desk over the weekend on fire and chuck them over my cubicle wall like I'm laying siege to a castle:

I heard this bar had something called The Welder's Burger and had to give it a try.

Fascinating. I actually tried to find more information on The Welder's Burger and couldn't find anything, but I did find a flaming Fyre Burger sold at the Lock & Key Social Drinkery that's in Downey, California, which consists of "3 ultra premium beef patties, garlic aioli cheese sauce, truffled rum bordelaise set ablaze." I'm pretty sure that's what this is. Now I'm not sure where the hell this guy got 'Welder's Burger' from, but I can only assume from the six cocktails he also had.

Keep going for the video while I make a mental note to get my recommended dietary allowance of fire today.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees if your food isn't on fire, do you even care what you're putting in your body? It should be at the very bottom of the food pyramid.