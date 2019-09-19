Finally, A Decent Breaking Bad Walter White And Jessie Pinkman Car Sunshade

Because why not let everybody else parked at the mall know you've considered the logistics and profitability of starting your own mobile meth lab, this is the $20 Breaking Bad Sunshade available from What On Earth. The product page says it's an exclusive but I just took a lap around the internet and and saw the exact same shade available a bunch of other places so it might only be the kind of exclusive me and my most recent ex-girlfriend's relationship turned out to be.

Keep going for a couple more shots of the shade on various vehicles, two of which are real and not just rendered.

Thanks to Ernesto, who agrees as far as sunshades go, this is one of the best.