Finally, A Decent Breaking Bad Walter White And Jessie Pinkman Car Sunshade

September 19, 2019

breaking-bad-car-sunshade-1.jpg

Because why not let everybody else parked at the mall know you've considered the logistics and profitability of starting your own mobile meth lab, this is the $20 Breaking Bad Sunshade available from What On Earth. The product page says it's an exclusive but I just took a lap around the internet and and saw the exact same shade available a bunch of other places so it might only be the kind of exclusive me and my most recent ex-girlfriend's relationship turned out to be.

Keep going for a couple more shots of the shade on various vehicles, two of which are real and not just rendered.

breaking-bad-car-sunshade-2.jpg

breaking-bad-car-sunshade-3.jpg

breaking-bad-car-sunshade-4.jpg

breaking-bad-car-sunshade-5.jpg

Thanks to Ernesto, who agrees as far as sunshades go, this is one of the best.

Nailed It: Grandma Helps Create Pixar Intro

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
Read More: breaking bad, characters, cool, count me in, different strokes for different folks, finally, good show, mobile meth labs, parking your car for days at the mall, shows, sunshade, things that look like other things, whatever works
Previous Post