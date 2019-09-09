Everybody Needs A Hobby: The Original Zelda Theme Performed By Three Electric Toothbrushes

September 9, 2019

zelda-theme-electric-toothbrushes.jpg

Because the internet is like a weird cousin, this is a video from Youtuber Device Orchestra starring three electric toothbrushes performing the original Legend Of Zelda theme (while wearing tiny wigs and hats per Youtube comment suggestions, although he should have gone the extra mile and made them actual Zelda characters). Man, that theme was my ringtone for YEARS. "Why'd you change it?" I upgraded to a pager. "Upgraded?" If I've told you once, I've told you a thousand times -- technology is cyclical. Which is also why I threw out my electric toothbrush and started using pine tree branches again. Now if you'll excuse me, I have a boss to convince it's my pine branch toothbrush he's smelling and not the gin.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees everybody needs a hobby, and apparently a lot of the other hobbies were already taken.

