Engineers Attach Nail Gun To Drone For Some Autonomous Roofing Action

This is a video demonstration of the autonomous drone that engineers at the University Of Michigan attached a nail gun to so it could do some roofing. This will not end well. I'm just saying, remember Mr. Larson, Happy's boss in Happy Gilmore? Remember how he got the nail in his head? "Yeah, human error -- Happy accidentally shot him." Okay, bad example.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if the Little Roofer That Could here would even be able to finish shingling a home before the rest of it rotted to pieces. It's slow, I'm saying it's slow.

