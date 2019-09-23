Engineering Student Builds Herself An Impressive Mechanical Raptor Costume

September 23, 2019

This is a video of engineering student Esmée Kramer building and demonstrating the impressive mechanical raptor costume she created out of PVC pipe, foam, and wire. If I didn't know better I'd swear she just stripped the rubber skin off one of the wearable raptor costumes used in the original Jurassic Park. Great job. I wish I could build things. First and foremost: lasting friendships. Why does everybody hate me? "You're abrasive, GW." Like diamond dust! "There's nothing diamond about you." So....I'm a Brillo pad? "Depends, they make Brillo pads out of shit now?" Goshdang, just moving right in for the kill, I like it.

Keep going for the video while I go talk myself up in the mirror for a bit.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees if you have the wherewithal to make a dinosaur costume, you make that dinosaur costume.

