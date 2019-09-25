Driver Backs Into Parking Gate Arm, Everything Falls Apart

This is a video of a computer screen (my favorite kind of video) playing some security cam footage of a driver who, presumably not being able to drive a manual transmission up an incline, rolls back down the hill and into the parking gate arm. Then proceeds to break their rear windshield with it before breaking the whole thing off entirely and speeding away. Pure panic: apparently sometimes it helps you remember how to drive stick.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees if you're cool doing this, you don't even need to keep track of your ticket.