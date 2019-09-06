Dream And You Can Achieve: Man Demonstrates Impressive Dice In Cup Stacking Trick

This is a short video of a man who's clearly never lost at Yahtzee demonstrating an impressive dice stacking trick. FULL DISCLOURE: I did award him bonus points for the final shape kinda looking like a penis. Also I like how his dice-shaking cup of preference is a modified Pringles can. What is that, salt and vinegar? I do love salt and vinegar. Unfortunately my doctor said I need to watch my salt intake because my blood pressure is already too high and I told him he must already be too high if he thinks anything is going to keep me from my chips besides death, which he assured me it would.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees we need to get this guy to a craps table in Vegas and see what's he really made of.