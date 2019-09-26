Doing Battle: Jumping Spider And Wasp Fight Over A Snack

This is a video of a precious lil jumping spider snacking on an earwig when a yellowjacket wasp comes along and tries to poach its meal. Personally, you would never find me fighting over an earwig. If you want it, you can have it. I used to live in a house that would get infested with those disgusting little bastards every spring. You'd find them everywhere: in the kitchen cabinets, on the bathroom floor when you're sitting on the toilet, under the bed covers, IN YOUR SHOES. Long story short it was inconclusive what started that house fire.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Shane M, who agrees there are few things worse than listening to the pop of earwigs underfoot on your way to the fridge for a midnight snack.