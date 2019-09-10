Dog Mimics Kid With Broken Leg Hobbling On Crutches

This is a short video of Sawyer the dog following behind and mimicking a family member's hobble on crutches. One article writer said they believe Sawyer is doing it empathetically, but I'm pretty sure he's just joking that kid. I mean just look at the grin on his face. 'Hey, look, look at me -- I'm just like ol' lame leg over here LOL give me a treat' I imagine him telepathically messaging the person filming before trying to take an inconspicuous sniff and lick of his own privates. "Were you a dog in a former life, GW?" Shoot, I'm a dog in my current life. "Woof." Hey now!

Keep going for the video while I try to teach my dogs to play lame.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees pets are the best, even when they're joking you.