Dog In Chuckie Doll Costume Is Coming For You

This is a short video of a dog in a Chuckie costume COMIN' TO STAB AND KEEL YOU. Oooooor give you all the kissies. Whatever the case, I would die happy. 10/10 best Halloween ever except for the one I made out with a Ninja Turtle.

Keep going for the whole, only slightly longer video.

Thanks to Kimarie, who agrees dogs that don't try to eat their costumes are the best. *pets Margaret, side-eyes Eleanor*