DMV Decides Woman Can Keep Her 'PB4WEGO' Vanity License Plate

The New Hampshire DMV has decided to let motorist Wendy Auger keep her 'PB4WEGO' vanity license plate after recently trying to recall it after updating its list of prohibited topics of vanity license plates despite the fact she's had the plate with no issues for fifteen years. Come on, even the Statute Of Limitations for felonies is shorter in most states. Some more info:

New Hampshire produced a more carefully delineated list of subject matters prohibited for vanity plates. And one of the topics it bars is references to "excretory acts or functions," which technically includes Auger's plate.

"I'm not the type to sit here with a picket, but come on," Auger told Seacoast Online. Since going public about her predicament, Auger gained a strong ally: New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told CNN yesterday that he had spoken to the DMV on her behalf. "Upon this being brought to my attention, I reached out to the Division of Motor Vehicles and strongly urged them to allow Wendy to keep the license plate she has had for the last 15 years," he said. "I recently left a message on her phone to share the good news that her plate will not be recalled."

I mean of all vulgar vanity plates I could think of (and tried to request from the DMV online), this is not one of them. It's practically wholesome! Besides, what's the matter with peeing anyways? Sure it's an "excretory act", but come on, I'm doing it right now. "In an empty yogurt cup." Quick, hand me another one.

Thanks to my buddy Nicholas C, who agrees it's pretty sad the 'Live Free Or Die' state even thought about trying to recall that plate. Change your slogan!