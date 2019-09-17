Disney Designs Soft Robotic Arm And Hand For Human Interaction

September 17, 2019

disney-soft-robot-arm.jpg

Because who doesn't want to skip down the sidewalk holding hands with their robotic best friend, this is a video of a soft robotic arm and hand designed for direct human interaction by the folks at the Disney Research Studio. As my buddy and tipster Ferrous pointed out, it looks like they were trying to make a real-life Baymax from Big Hero 6. Or at least his arm. "The sex robot industry is gonna be all over this." Dammit, get out of the car.

Thanks to my buddy Ferrous, who promised to get me to space before it's too late. *checks Doomsday Clock* It's gonna be close.

