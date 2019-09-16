Dance Team's Impressive Avengers Themed Homecoming Pep Rally Routine

September 16, 2019

marvel-dance-team-routine.jpg

Because some kids actually take their extracurriculars seriously, this is a video of Sahuarita, Arizona's Walden Grove High School PAC Dance Team performing an Avengers themed routine for this year's homecoming pep rally (previously: their Harry Potter and Wizard Of Oz and Pixar routines). Man, high school -- those were the days, weren't they? "Not at all." I hated every second of it. I mean except waking up at 1PM. "On school days?" I was kidding earlier, those were my glory days bro! Let's go do donuts on the football field.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Caroline J, who agrees that's a pep rally almost not worth skipping school to attend.

