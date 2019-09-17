Damn Rich People: $750,000 Fireplaces Made From Petrified Wood

September 17, 2019

petrified-wood-fireplaces-1.jpg

This is the $750,000 'Ascendance' line of petrified wood fireplaces created and sold by Metaplace Industries. Each fireplace is unique in its design (all thanks to Mother Nature) and built from the petrified remains of 22-million year old lowland tropical trees belonging to the Dipterocarpaceae family, indigenous to central Indonesia. Each petrified trunk (which won't burn because it's stone now) sits atop a hollow concrete base and is powered by a gas burner below. So, if you were wondering what to get the person who already has everything this winter, the answer is simple: nothing -- take everything they do have and make them start all over to prove they can do it again.

Keep going for a couple more shots, including one of a man who clearly wants you to come back to his place so you can check out his fireplace.

petrified-wood-fireplaces-2.jpg

petrified-wood-fireplaces-3.jpg

Thanks to v, who agrees as soon as somebody is making a dinosaur bone fireplaces it's time to rage.

Man Provides A 360-Degree Tour Of Burning Man Art Exhibits Atop His Onewheel Board

Previous Story

Damn: Lighting Strikes Car Twice Back-To-Back

Next Story
Read More: come on now, damn rich people, expensive, fossils, i could make a fake petrified wood fireplace for only a few grand -- anybody interested?, mother nature, nobody needs that, petrified, real products that exist, stone, that's too much, the circle of life, things made out of other things, wood, you know you can't take it with you when you die right?
Previous Post
Next Post